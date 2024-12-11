Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.