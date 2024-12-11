Vestcor Inc Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,266.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,120.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,273.59.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.