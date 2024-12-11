VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Up 188.2% in November

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VCVOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.