VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Up 188.2% in November

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCVOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.