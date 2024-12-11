VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Up 188.2% in November

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCVOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.