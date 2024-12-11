Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Viper Energy stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

