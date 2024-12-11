Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

