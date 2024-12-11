Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.80 and a 1 year high of $556.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.16 and its 200 day moving average is $475.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $26,128,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

