Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,391 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

CRS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

