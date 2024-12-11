Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
USIG opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $52.94.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 AI Stocks That Gap and Crapped for a Dip Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 4 Stocks Planning to Return Capital With Hefty Buyback Programs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Overblown Holiday Worries? 3 Stocks Set for a Surprise Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.