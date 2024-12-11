Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.1943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.