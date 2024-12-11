Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

