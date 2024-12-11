VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 1234517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 785.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

