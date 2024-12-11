Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 4,989,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,257.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

