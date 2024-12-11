Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

VOYA traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,011,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

