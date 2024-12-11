Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.