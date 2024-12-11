Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 63.2% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

W stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,594,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,929.22. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,868 shares of company stock worth $4,866,748. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

