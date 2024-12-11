Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chewy

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Chewy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.38 on Monday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

