Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 384.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $81,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

