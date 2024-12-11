Wellington Management Group LLP Has $77.12 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $77,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Amgen by 97.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 145.4% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 111.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.68.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

