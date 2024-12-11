Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330,392 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $87,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

