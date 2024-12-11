Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $62.95 Million Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,899,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,950,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.36% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,579 shares of company stock worth $21,947,852. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.44. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

