Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 812,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Modine Manufacturing worth $92,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,657,000 after purchasing an additional 543,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,219,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,193,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MOD opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.