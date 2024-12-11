Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,179 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of Rollins worth $77,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $319,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Rollins by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

