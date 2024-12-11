Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 203,664 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $73,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.545 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 389.87%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

