Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,830 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Taboola.com worth $60,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $223,228.72. The trade was a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

