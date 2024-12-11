Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Equal Weight

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

