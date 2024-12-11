What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BLDR FY2025 Earnings?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.00. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $547,000. American Trust grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.