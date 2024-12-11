What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:NA Q3 Earnings?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$94.22 and a one year high of C$141.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

