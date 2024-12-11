Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early Sells 234 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 234 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,851. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WLDN opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.36. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 125.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

