William Blair Has Weak Forecast for Ulta Beauty Q4 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.78. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2027 earnings at $26.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.92 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $359,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

