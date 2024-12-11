William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Pure Storage Stock Down 5.5 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

