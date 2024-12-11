Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $285,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

