WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

QMID stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

