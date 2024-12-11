WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Acquires A$100,977.03 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Brock purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$131.14 ($83.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,977.03 ($64,316.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

