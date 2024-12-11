WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Acquires A$100,977.03 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Brock purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$131.14 ($83.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,977.03 ($64,316.58).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
About WiseTech Global
