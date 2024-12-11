Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 77.5% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.1 %

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,835. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

