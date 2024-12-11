Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 77.5% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.1 %
Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,835. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.
About Wynn Macau
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Trading Halts Explained
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.