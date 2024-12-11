XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 57.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

