Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

