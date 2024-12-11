Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,002 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.07 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

