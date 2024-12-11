YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 473 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.11). 602,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 693,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.16).

YouGov Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 525.56.

YouGov Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $8.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,500.00%.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

