Zacks Investment Management Buys 51 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after buying an additional 136,793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $720.62 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $762.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,668.86, a PEG ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.27.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

