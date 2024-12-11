Zacks Investment Management Has $517,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 383,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $47,688,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.