Zacks Investment Management Makes New $559,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,465 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 205.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

