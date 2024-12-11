Zacks Investment Management Purchases 564 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

