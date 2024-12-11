Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for NBR Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($15.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $68.13 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $729.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.