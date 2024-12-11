Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.