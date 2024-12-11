Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,177,000 after acquiring an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $591,649.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $6,958,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,245 shares of company stock worth $32,519,509. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

