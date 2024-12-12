18,229 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $210.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.12. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

