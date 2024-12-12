19,333 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 858,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,431,436. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

