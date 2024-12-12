20,674 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,286,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,712.70. This represents a 87.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,515 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JANX stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 3.30. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

