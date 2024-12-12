24,752 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.24. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

