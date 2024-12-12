36,374 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Match Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

