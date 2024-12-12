410 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $1,761.23. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,342.66 and a 1-year high of $1,809.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,647.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,597.81.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

